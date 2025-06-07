Apollo Crews Graduates from College Amid WWE Injury

Apollo Crews hasn’t competed for a long time, but now the former Intercontinental and United States Champion has reached a massive accomplishment out of the ring. On social media, Crews revealed that he has graduated college from Auburn University with honors.

“It took 37 years, but we got it done! It’s never too late to do anything! Today, it is official! College graduate with honors!—-?–I originally attended Auburn University, but left before finishing to chase my dream of becoming a Wrestler. I’m glad I decided to go back and finish what I started all those years ago.”

Crews’ news shared a flurry of positive messages from fans and wrestlers alike. Natalya, Andrade, Mark Henry, and JD McDonagh were among those who shared their excitement at seeing Crews graduate.

Apollo Crews is currently out of action with a torn pectoral and is clearly making the most of his time out of the ring. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Crews’ life in and out of the squared circle.