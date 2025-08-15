Apollo Crews Returns To In-Ring Training Following Major Injury

After being sidelined for nearly seven months with a serious pectoral injury, WWE superstar Apollo Crews has taken a major step toward his in-ring return. A new video posted online shows Crews back in the ring, training for the first time since his surgery.

The video was shared by independent wrestler Eli Knight, who was working out with Crews at “The Dungeon” training facility. The clip shows the former Intercontinental Champion practicing in the ring, a significant and positive sign in his long recovery process and enough to get fans talking about his eventual comeback.

Crews has been out of action since his last match on the January 24, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where he defeated Johnny Gargano. It was during that bout that Crews suffered a torn pectoral muscle, a serious injury that required surgery and has kept him on the shelf ever since.

During his time away, Crews has remained focused, graduating from college with honors and keeping fans updated on his rehabilitation through his social media posts.

While WWE has not announced an official return date, this in-ring training is a positive sign that Crews is in the final stages of his recovery.