Aria Bennett Exposes Racist Hate Messages From Wrestling Fans

Evolve wrestling star Aria Bennett took to Twitter on October 30, 2025, to expose racist hate messages she has received from wrestling fans online. Bennett, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury, shared screenshots of the offensive messages.

One message contained the N-word, while another message stated that she was “almost cute enough to be white.” The vile remarks underscore the hateful rhetoric that many athletes and public figures face on social media platforms.

Some of us experience racism but we try our best to ignore it. Plenty more of these smh pic.twitter.com/he66s9oas2 — Aria Bennett WWE (@AriaBennettWWE) October 30, 2025

“Some of us experience racism but we try our best to ignore it. Plenty more of these smh,” Bennett wrote, expressing her frustration and indicating that this is not an isolated incident. Her statement highlights the prevalence of such abuse and the emotional toll it takes on individuals.

As Bennett continues her recovery, her stance against racism serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and respect within the wrestling community and beyond.