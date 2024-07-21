Ariane Andrew On Tough Enough, Funkadactyls & WWE Total Divas

Former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew (aka Cameron) sat down this week with the A2TheK Wrestling podcast to discuss a variety of topics. Though best known her time in WWE, Andrew is today working with Pound Town Wrestling. The promotion will host its Light It Up pay-per-view on July 28.

On Appearing On WWE Tough Enough

In 2011, Ariane appeared on the fifth season of WWE Tough Enough but failed to win the tournament. Her tenure on the show is best-remembered for her stating a match between Alicia Fox and Melina was her all-time favorite and admitting she hadn’t been watching wrestling for very long.

Ariane: “Of course, that’s where people still talk about it. I’m just gonna bring it up myself the famous, famous ‘What’s your favorite match?’ People still talk about that and I’m like guys, how long ago was that? And also, I was very honest. I wasn’t an avid wrestling fan growing up.

“I don’t know why I get so much s**t about that. There’s so many people who’ve gone on to be champions… it was interesting. It’s like everyone wasn’t a die hard fan but it’s the passion and stuff that I feel that comes after, once you do become a part of the company.”

On Her First Reaction to the Funkadactyls Gimmick

In 2012, Andrew, as Cameron, arrived on WWE’s main roster as one-half of the Funkadacytls alongside Naomi. In the interview, Andrew explained that this wasn’t the first idea WWE had in mind for her.

Ariane: “I was like ‘what?’ Because initially I had been told that I was going to be replacing Brandi [Rhodes as an announcer] because she was moving up and I was like announcing, that’s cool then they were [wanting me] to be a Funkadactyl and dance. I was like ‘Oh all this sounds stressful.’

“Whether it’s wrestling because I’ve only had three months of training [or] doing announcing because I’m like ‘When have I done that? Maybe once’ and being a dancer, I don’t dance so all three of these. I’ve only been in developmental three months I’m like okay but you know this is just my personality and I feel like anything in life it’s sink or swim. There’s a little bit of faking it till you make it.”

On Her Favorite Total Divas Story

In 2013, Cameron joined the cast of Total Divas alongside Naomi, the Bellas, Eva Marie, JoJo Offerman, and Natalya. The former Superstar had plenty of storylines on the show and recalled her favorite moment with seamstress Miss Sandra.

Ariane: “I feel like Miss Sandra would probably slap me if I said this. I don’t know it’s it’s a favorite [moment] it’s just funny. Especially back then I was way smaller than what I am now and Tren I just have two different body shapes. Trin has like that voluptuous ‘Pat-out ‘Kapow’ and I was just really small. So I just remember Miss Sandra used to be like ‘Oh girl, what are these like baby clothes?’ She was, ‘Making gear for you was hard’ because she’d have to stuff the top area because there was nothing going on up there… I don’t know, it’s just like a funny moment of her just being ‘Girl I need you to get like a little extra meat or something cuz I feel like I’m making children’s clothing.’

On Her AEW Appearance

In July 2020, Andrew appeared for AEW and teamed with Nyla Rose in the Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament. The pair were eliminated in the first round and there were not plans for Andrew to become a regular member of the roster.

Ariane: “Based on what I knew it was just a one-off type of situation. It was a very interesting one-off because I was just like, how do you get me and Nyla together? that’s an interesting [situation] just because our personalities are different and stuff like that. It was just interesting how the dynamic of what they came up with… Nyla is super sweet so yeah, just trying to figure out how do we how do we make this story work and make it make sense even though it’s just like I’m coming in here as a random ass person.”

