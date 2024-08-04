Arn Anderson Makes WWE Return At SummerSlam 2024

Hall of Famer Arn Anderson made his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2024 in a backstage segment alongside his friend Cody Rhodes. Ahead of Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship match with Solo Sikoa, Anderson appeared and spoke of the threat of the new Bloodline. Anderson then vowed that Rhodes would have some backup of his own and that his help in the Bloodline Rules match was on its way.
Rhodes and Anderson were allies in All Elite Wrestling during Cody’s time with the company from 2019 to 2022. In May of this year, Anderson shared that he would not be renewing his contract with the All-Elite promotion and his tenure officially ended on May 31.
WWE SummerSlam Matches
Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther
- WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax
- Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
- United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker
- Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee
- Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
Whether you’re at home or on the go, here’s how you can stream SummerSlam 2024 on different devices:
Streaming on Mobile Devices
- Peacock App (U.S. viewers): Available for both iOS and Android devices. Simply download the app, sign in with your subscription details, and start streaming.
- WWE Network App (International viewers): Also available for iOS and Android. Ensure you have a stable internet connection for a smooth viewing experience.