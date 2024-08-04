Arn Anderson Makes WWE Return At SummerSlam 2024

Hall of Famer Arn Anderson made his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2024 in a backstage segment alongside his friend Cody Rhodes. Ahead of Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship match with Solo Sikoa, Anderson appeared and spoke of the threat of the new Bloodline. Anderson then vowed that Rhodes would have some backup of his own and that his help in the Bloodline Rules match was on its way.

Rhodes and Anderson were allies in All Elite Wrestling during Cody’s time with the company from 2019 to 2022. In May of this year, Anderson shared that he would not be renewing his contract with the All-Elite promotion and his tenure officially ended on May 31.

What an arrival for the Undisputed WWE Champion at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/ppePo27mVE — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2024 - Advertisement -

WWE SummerSlam Matches

Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Damian Priest vs. Gunther WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley vs. Nia Jax Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Whether you’re at home or on the go, here’s how you can stream SummerSlam 2024 on different devices:

Streaming on Mobile Devices