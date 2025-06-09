“As Long As It’s Fun”: Big E Opens Up On His Future With WWE

Former WWE Champion Big E has found a new role in WWE as a broadcaster while his in-ring future remains uncertain.

Big E has been sidelined since March 2022 after fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae from a botched move, with doctors advising him against a return to wrestling. After a brief on-screen appearance during the New Day’s 10-year anniversary, he was turned on by his former partners, completing their heel turn.

In a recent interview with The Sporting Tribune, Big E explained his move to commentary was unplanned.

“It’s interesting because I never really had designs on being a broadcaster,” he said. “They (WWE) called me to be part of the press conference in Vegas with The Rock a year or so ago. It was a lot of fun, I said, you know what, I’ll keep doing this as long as it’s fun. So, I’ve enjoyed it.”

He added, “As long as it continues to be fun, I still wanna be here.”