Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis Gone From WWE

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis’ time with WWE has come to an end, the wrestler has revealed. In a statement shared on X, Adonis was grateful for his WWE tenure.

“After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter. I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I’ve had the chance to work with. “I’m truly excited to show the world what I can really do. Sometimes you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode. I believe i’m the face of the future and the reason your girl stopped texting you back “This is a brand new beginning. I am becoming the best version of myself. You have only seen a glimpse of my true potential, and im just scratching the surface. I know that to some this can be a dark time, but stars can’t shine without darkness. – Thee Adonis Out “For bookings, please contact me here: [email protected]”

Adonis first arrived in WWE in 2019, with his debut coming as part of a two-on-one handicap squash loss to Braun Strowman on Raw. The following year, he signed with WWE, and would spend years as part of WWE NXT. After a call-up to SmackDown in 2021, he and Hit Row were released in November, but the group (sans Swerve Strickland) were brought back the following year.

Outside WWE, Adonis has appeared for TNA Wrestling, thanks to the ongoing partnership between the two promotions. From 2018 to 2019, he worked for ROH and MCW Pro Wrestling. Now, it remains to be seen where he goes next now that his time as a Superstar is at an end.