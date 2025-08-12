Latest On Ashante Adonis’ WWE Exit, Next Move

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis became a free agent when his WWE contract expired on August 10, ending his second run with the promotion. Adonis had returned to WWE as part of Hit Row in 2022 as one of the rehirings implemented by Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

According to WWE sources via Fightful Select, Ashante — also known as Tehuti Miles — was notified a couple of weeks before his contract ended that the company would not be renewing it. While he had been competing in NXT over the past year, he remained under a WWE main roster contract.

Colleagues in NXT spoke highly of his work ethic, noting that “in addition to working at the Performance Center, he was going out and training on his own time as well.” Adonis never held gold, in NXT or on the main roster, during his tenure with the promotion.

TNA talent are already expressing interest in bringing him into their locker room, the report adds. Ashante wrestled for the promotion against Jake Something in January 2025 as part of the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership. Before signing with WWE, he also competed in ROH before the promotion was purchased by Tony Khan.

With no non-compete clause in place, Ashante is free to work anywhere immediately. With support behind the scenes, it may be just a matter of time before fans see him in a TNA ring again.