Asuka Reflects on Decade in WWE: ‘My Evolution Hasn’t Stopped’

Asuka recently reached a decade in WWE and the Empress of Tomorrow has proven to be a huge success during those ten years as a Superstar. Taking to her KanaChan TV YouTube channel, Asuka reflected on what she’s accomplished over the decade.

“Through that time, I have continued to carve my name as The Empress of Tomorrow. True to that name, I’ve been creating the future and staying ahead of the times.”

Asuka joined WWE in 2015 at an interesting time for the company’s women. While the tide was slowly turning for female Superstars under the ‘Women’s Revolution,’ Asuka said that she was the missing piece that helped take things to a new level.

“The WWE women’s division was already gaining momentum before I arrived. But something was missing, the final piece to complete it. That last piece, that finishing touch was me. I am the game changer.”

Asuka has held several titles, both on the main roster and in WWE NXT. The Japanese Superstar was also the winner of the first Women’s Royal Rumble match and the first Mixed Match Challenge alongside The Miz. Despite a run dripping with gold, Asuka’s focus is on her legacy, not titles.

“Records are not something I chase. When I walk, records simply follow behind me. Records aren’t something you chase… Even after ten years, my evolution hasn’t stopped.”

Asuka, appearing in character, concluded by calling herself “the one and only legend of the women’s division!” With ten years as a Superstar to her name, Asuka is ready to do plenty more in her future inside the squared circle.