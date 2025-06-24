Asuka Reflects on WWE Return After Year-Long Absence

Asuka is officially back after over a year out of the ring, and her return to the squared circle was far from easy. During the newest video from her KanaChanTV YouTube channel, Asuka thanked fans for their support during her time away.

“I finally made my return to the ring. So, thank you so much for all your support, your kind messages, and your love. It means more than I can say. It really was a great help to me. I can’t even put it into words.”

Asuka admitted that her time away from WWE was anything but easy—both physically and emotionally—and revealed there were times she struggled to stay motivated.

“This was by no means easy. It was really hard. Well, I’d been away from the ring for almost a year, and it really wasn’t easy, and to be honest, there were some tough days.”

The support from fans was able to keep Asuka motivated, culminating in her return during the Queen of the Ring tournament. After her first round and semi-finals wins, Asuka is just one win away from being crowned Queen, and earning herself a title match at SummerSlam 2025.

Asuka’s comeback story is far from over and now she’s not only back, but poised to join the title picture. It remains to be seen if Asuka can secure her place at SummerSlam when she battles Jade Cargill at WWE Night of Champions.