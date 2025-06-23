Asuka Ends Damage CTRL For Good In Tense IYO SKY Face-Off

If there were any lingering doubts about the future of Damage CTRL, Asuka just ended them once and for all. During the June 23 episode of WWE RAW, Asuka made it clear that the faction is over when she came face-to-face with former stablemate IYO SKY.

In the segment, Asuka was addressing her upcoming Night of Champions match against Jade Cargill to crown the new Queen of the Ring. Sky interrupted, expressing her continued desire to face Asuka in a long-awaited dream match. The reigning Women’s World Champion declared that “It can finally be Asuka vs. IYO SKY, just like what we talked about during Damage CTRL.”

Asuka didn’t hesitate to set the record straight, telling SKY “We are not in Damage CTRL anymore.” With that one line, Asuka confirmed that the faction, that had been introduced in 2022, was finished for good.

Reports earlier this year indicated WWE had quietly disbanded Damage CTRL following Dakota Kai’s release in May. Since then, the remaining members have gone their separate ways. Bayley is pursuing a solo run, Kairi Sane and Asuka were briefly sidelined by injuries, and IYO SKY has been the only active member on-screen.

Even with Asuka and Kairi now back in the mix, there have been no signs of a reunion—and Monday night’s confrontation left no room for misinterpretation. Instead, fans can expect the group’s alum to work solo, and in the case of Asuka, intend to compete against IYO SKY soon enough.