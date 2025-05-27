Latest On Asuka Amid Lengthy WWE Injury

Asuka hasn’t stepped into a WWE ring since May 2024, and it appears her return is not on the immediate horizon. Despite ongoing fan speculation about her return to action, the former Women’s Champion remains sidelined due to injury.

According to Fightful Select, Asuka was never seriously considered for WrestleMania 41, despite fan speculation of a return in time for the event. The show saw Asuka’s Damage CTRL ally IYO SKY retain the WWE Women’s World Championship during the show’s second night.

While WWE’s creative team reportedly discussed possible return plans for Asuka earlier this year, those conversations came as a surprise internally, since she was nowhere near being cleared at the time. There has been no confirmed update on her recovery timeline as WWE appears to be waiting until Asuka is fully cleared before crafting her return storyline.

Asuka is a decorated champion both in and out of WWE but there’s no word on when the veteran will return to the ring. In the meantime, fans eagerly anticipate her comeback.



