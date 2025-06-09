Asuka Is Returning To In-Ring Action

After more than a year away from the ring, “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka is set to make her long-awaited return to WWE television.

During the June 9 episode of Monday Night Raw, it was officially announced that Asuka will return on next week’s show, June 16. She has been out of action since May 2024 while recovering from a significant knee injury.

Her return adds major star power to the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament. A graphic that aired during RAW confirmed her spot in a first-round qualifying match with the message: “Next Monday. Queen of the Ring. The Empress returns.”

Asuka will immediately be thrown into a high-stakes bout, competing in a Fatal 4-Way match against Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile. Her return to the women’s division gives it a boost as WWE builds towards its all-women’s Evolution premium live event in July.

The winner of this tournament will get a championship match at SummerSlam this August in New Jersey.