Asuka: IYO SKY Betrayed Me, She’s A Loser & A Traitor!

Asuka betrayed IYO SKY during the September 22, episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, but that’s not how the Empress of Tomorrow sees things. While Asuka delivered a painful kick to SKY moments after delivering the mist to Rhea Ripley, Asuka believes that she is the one who was betrayed.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Asuka addressed her actions on Monday Night Raw. Despite a video after Raw showing SKY breaking down in tears after being attacked, Asuka argued that SKY isn’t the one who should feel hurt.

“You. Are. Such. An. Idiot! I saw you crying. You betrayed me. You’re the one who betrayed me! Don’t play victim, I’m the victim! Don’t you dare play victim… You’re a traitor!”

The issues between SKY and Asuka have been simmering for weeks. At WWE Wrestlepalooza, SKY failed to regain the Women’s World Championship after turning down help from Asuka and Kairi Sane.

“You LOST to Stephanie! I told you. Me and Kairi would help you become champion but you said no. That’s why you lost. You were such a loser! You’re a loser, you’re a loser!”

With the long-standing friendship of Asuka and SKY in the past, the pair will be at eachother’s throats moving forward. With Kairi Sane clearly conflicted as Raw went off the air, it remains to be seen where her allegiances will rest in this high-profile feud.