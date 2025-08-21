Asuka Rejected Japan’s Wrestling Traditions for IYO SKY

Asuka and IYO SKY competed for years in Japan before either found their international success as part of WWE. Though tensions between the two continue to boil on WWE programming, there was a time when Asuka was ready to go against Japan’s traditions for her fellow wrestler.

In a video from her YouTube channel, Asuka addressed her lengthy past with SKY. Asuka shared that despite a strict heirarchy in Japanese wrestling, she never wanted to take advantage of the younger IYO.

“IYO and I teamed up back in Japan. In Japanese wrestling, there’s a very strict senpai–kohai system. Since I debuted before her, I was the senpai (senior), and IYO was the kohai (junior). Normally, that means the junior must follow everything the senior says. But I never wanted to treat IYO like that. To me, that culture had no meaning, no value. So I didn’t follow that tradition.”

Asuka went on to discuss how she and IYO would work well together and also succeed after going their separate ways. Discussing their time in WWE, Asuka reiterated the success of both herself and SKY, either as allies or as adversaries.

On WWE programming in recent weeks, the pair have been far from the same page. During the latest Raw, SKY exploded at both Asuka and Rhea Ripley, both of whom have been arguing over the loyalties of the Genius of the Sky. With SKY caught in the middle, it remains to be seen who’s side she aligns with.