ASUKA Reflects on Legacy on 10-Year WWE Anniversary

WWE Superstar ASUKA marked the 10-year anniversary of her WWE signing with a deeply philosophical reflection on her career and legacy.

The Grand Slam champion shared her thoughts on Twitter, emphasizing that ideals and convictions hold more value than achievements alone.

“I believe that ideals and convictions, what one sets out to achieve, hold more value than what one has actually accomplished,” ASUKA wrote. “I have obtained every record, everything there is to obtain, but these are all merely waypoints.”

The Japanese wrestling icon, who competed as Kana before joining WWE, expressed her vision of creating lasting change in the industry.

“What has universal value and beauty is pioneering a new era, possessing the power to change the times,” she continued. ASUKA’s reflection highlighted her mission to establish a transformative legacy, stating her pursuit of “creating ‘before and after Kana’ and ‘before and after Asuka.'”

She emphasized the difficulty and beauty of forging new paths rather than following established ones.

“Creating a path is far more difficult than walking down a path that others have made. And therein lies the most beautiful aesthetic of all,” ASUKA concluded, describing her approach to life as centered on “living as a pioneer and living with conviction, philosophy, and aesthetics.”

Asuka is currently making headlines on WWE Raw after turning heel by attacking her former ally IYO SKY, ending their partnership in dramatic fashion following Asuka’s loss to Rhea Ripley on the September 22, 2025 episode. In the closing moments, Asuka unleashed her green mist on Ripley, then, with Kairi Sane, assaulted IYO when she tried to intervene, effectively forming a new allegiance with Kairi and making a strong statement against both IYO and Ripley.

