Asuka Responds to Goldberg’s Comments About Eclipsing His Streak

During a recent interview with Real Talk, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg shared his take on Asuka surpassing his 173-0 undefeated streak from his WCW days. While Goldberg made clear that he had no issue that “some girl” surpassed his streak, he suggested that WWE’s decision was to ‘stick it’ to somebody who was part of WCW during the Monday Night War.

Taking to X, Asuka shared a lengthy rebuttal. The former Women’s Champion made clear that Goldberg’s comments don’t bother her and shared how her focus is on creating art, rather than racking up wins.

“Goldberg’s comments about me are all over the news right now. But honestly, I’m not bothered by it at all. What he said came from his own perspective, and that’s fine. So there’s really no need to make such a big deal out of it. “Listen to my philosophy. “It’s not about what I accomplish. It’s about what I try to create. Philosophy and vision, that’s where the real value is. I don’t find meaning in anything without beauty. “I’ve achieved every record, every title, but those are just milestones. What really matters is opening a new era. Creating the moment that separates Before Asuka and After Asuka. Having the power to change an era. That’s where true value and beauty exist. “I don’t chase records or championships. They’re the ones that come to me. “There’s not enough art in this world.???????????????”

Goldberg’s comments about me are all over the news right now. But honestly, I’m not bothered by it at all. What he said came from his own perspective, and that’s fine. So there’s really no need to make such a big deal out of it.

Listen to my philosophy.

It’s not about what I… https://t.co/QRXUFom5Vm pic.twitter.com/AlIpq7IUiQ — The legendary Empress ASUKA / ???ASUKA?? (@WWEAsuka) October 25, 2025

Asuka was undefeated from her debut in WWE in 2015 until her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 in April 2018. Her winning streak saw her capture the WWE NXT Women’s Championship and win the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Asuka and Goldberg both know what it means to be undefeated, and both know the sting of being handed their first loss in the ring. While fans continue to compare the respective streaks of the two, Asuka’s focus is on making something special, not racking up wins.