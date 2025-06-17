Asuka On WWE Comeback: ‘It’s Time to Burn Again’

Asuka made her in-ring return on the June 16, episode of WWE Raw by winning her first-round match in the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament. After over a year out of action due to an injury, Asuka’s return proved that the Empress of Tomorrow has not lost a step in the ring she has dominated for years.

On X, Asuka shared a fiery warning to her adversaries. The former WWE Women’s Champion had been building a fire during her time away, a fire she’s ready to let others feel.

I wasn’t gone.

I was holding power inside.

The fire never died — it’s still alive.



Now…

It’s time to burn again. pic.twitter.com/oTqaiFiinj — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) June 17, 2025

With her victory in the Queen of the Ring tournament match, Asuka moves on to the semi finals and will battle Alexa Bliss in the semi-finals. The pair, both of whom weren’t competing just a few months ago, will do action on the June 20, episode of SmackDown.

Asuka has spent the past decade being known as the Empress of Tomorrow. Now, the Japanese Superstar is ready to call herself Queen of the Ring.