Aug 29. WWE SmackDown Makes Unfortunate History

by Thomas Lowson

The August 29, episode of WWE SmackDown will go down in history, albeit not for the right reasons. Programming Insider reports that the shoiw averaged 1.147 million viewers for the USA Network, down from the previous week’s 1.258 million. This number is also the lowest viewership for a non-preempted episode of WWE SmackDown in the history of the blue brand.

The show took place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, and due to the time difference, the show’s results were well known by the time the show aired in the United States. Highlights of the show include Sami Zayn’s U.S. Title win, John Cena and Logan Paul coming face-to-face, Michin’s quick victory over Kiana James and a huge brawl between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

This is certainly a record that WWE did not want, and it remains to be seen how the company will respond to this low rating. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE SmackDown.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

