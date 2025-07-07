Grayson Waller Mocks Austin Theory in TikTok Video as WWE Babyface Turn Rumors Heat Up

The ongoing rivalry between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory has taken a comedic turn, with Waller recently posting a TikTok video that directly mocks Theory’s motivational speaking style. The Australian superstar’s playful jab comes at a time when WWE fans are increasingly anticipating Theory’s long-rumored transition from heel to babyface.

“You can do anything if you try. If you work hard you can achieve your dreams!” – Grayson Waller mocking Austin Theory on TikTok

In the TikTok video, Waller mimics Theory’s earnest delivery style before breaking character with laughter. He continues his mockery by adding, “And what I’ve worked out is that these people think they’re doing the right thing…”

The Tension Behind the Mockery

What makes this social media interaction particularly intriguing is the underlying narrative tension it represents. Austin Theory has been receiving increasingly positive fan reactions in recent months, yet WWE continues to position him as a heel character. This disconnect between fan sentiment and character positioning has fueled speculation about an imminent babyface turn.

Social Media as Storyline Extension

Waller’s comedic approach allows him to maintain his heel persona while engaging directly with fans in a format that feels authentic and spontaneous.

This type of cross-platform storytelling has become increasingly important in WWE’s content strategy, allowing wrestlers to develop their characters and rivalries in real-time while building audience engagement between weekly shows.

Looking Forward

The fan support Theory has been receiving suggests that WWE may be building toward a natural character shift, with Waller serving as the perfect foil to help facilitate that transition. His willingness to mock Theory’s genuine motivational content creates clear villain dynamics that could help cement Theory’s eventual face turn.

As this rivalry continues to develop both on television and social media, fans will be watching closely for signs of Theory’s character evolution. Waller’s latest TikTok mockery may be just the beginning of a storyline that could reshape both wrestlers’ positions within WWE’s roster hierarchy.