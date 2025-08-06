Austin Theory Removed From WWE’s Internal Active Roster

Following Grayson Waller’s on-air announcement that his tag team with Austin Theory was over, a new report from PWInsider.com has confirmed that Theory has also been removed from WWE’s internal active roster.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed Austin Theory’s removal from the company’s internal active roster. The reason for the change is currently unknown, though it comes after he was written off of television with a storyline injury.

On the July 21st episode of Monday Night Raw, Theory’s tag team partner, Grayson Waller, announced that their team, A-Town Down Under, was disbanded because Theory was “injured.” Waller later published a statement on his social media confirming the split. Theory’s last match was on the July 14th taping of WWE Main Event, where he lost to El Grande Americano.

With Theory sidelined and off the active roster, Grayson Waller is now moving forward as a singles competitor on Monday Night Raw. He has already been seen in backstage segments attempting to recruit new partners and forge new alliances, officially closing the book on the former championship-winning team of A-Town Down Under. The specifics of Theory’s injury and a timetable for his potential return remain unknown.