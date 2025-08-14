AVA
WWE NXT GM Ava Slams False Car Accident Rumor

by Thomas Lowson

A wild and false rumor has drawn the ire of WWE NXT General Manager Ava as it concerns the daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. A fake post circulating on social media claimed Ava had been in a “serious car accident.” The post included a staged image of her, as well as a somber photo of her father.

Ava quickly took to X to set the record straight, calling out those responsible for the false report.

This is sadly not the other lie shared about a wrestler in recent days. On Facebook, it was claimed that Charles Robinson had died after a user shared a picture with the caption “In memory of Ref Lil’ Natch 1964 – 2025.” While the description hinted that this post was meant to be taken as a joke, many didn’t find the death hoax as funny.

Ava is doing well, despite what this claim online has had to say. While Ava shut this one down fast, the persistence of such stories shows how reckless and damaging false reports can be.

