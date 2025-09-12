Backstage Details On WWE’s Move To Bring WrestleMania To Saudi Arabia

It is now official: WrestleMania 43 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the country’s “Riyadh Season.” A new report from Fightful Select has provided backstage details on the announcement, the premature leaks that preceded it, and the internal discussions surrounding the historic international event.

The news was first unofficially released via a Snapchat video from Turki Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, well before WWE had planned to make the announcement. This premature leak reportedly caused a stir, with some in the industry even believing it was a fake because it was so early. A press release in Saudi Arabia also briefly went out before being pulled. The report notes that there were mixed feelings within WWE about the early announcement, with some wishing it hadn’t been tipped off, while others believed it was an intentional move to create buzz.

WWE staff had been prepared for a major announcement to be made in Las Vegas during the weekend of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing fight, but most were not told what the announcement would be. The official reveal was a private affair, with no media or public permitted. A number of WWE superstars were in town for media appearances related to the TKO-promoted fight, but they were not a part of the announcement itself.

Following the news, reports began to circulate that the Saudi partners were pushing for a “star-studded” show, with names like The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin being discussed for potential matches. However, the Fightful Select report has pumped the brakes on those rumors for now. A WWE higher-up stated that any talk of who will or won’t be on the show is “purely hypothetical at this point.” The source also noted that reports of a record-breaking payday for The Rock had “not even been broached, much less negotiated,” and that neither Austin nor The Rock have been approached about potential matches for the 2027 event.

The report also provided some logistical details. A firm date for the event has not yet been set, as it will depend on the venue plan, which could include a custom-built structure for a show of WrestleMania’s scale. The event concepts are set to begin development in the coming weeks. The report also clarified that the Saudi government made it clear they wanted an “actual WrestleMania,” not a “WrestleMania branded” event. This is reportedly one of the reasons why WWE has been so heavily promoting its new Wrestlepalooza premium live event as a major U.S.-based show.

Finally, the report touched on the perspective of the talent. While the trips to Saudi Arabia have been a source of controversy in the past, particularly after a travel incident in 2019, wrestlers who were spoken to for the report stated that the trips now “largely felt like it was safe for them to compete.” It was also noted that the majority of WWE talent are no longer specifically bonused for working the Saudi shows, as it is now simply a part of their standard contracts.