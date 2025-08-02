Backstage Footage Captures Cardi B Moments Before SummerSlam Appearance

WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam, held at MetLife Stadium, kicked off with global music superstar Cardi B. Dressed in sleek all-black attire, the SummerSlam host was given a high-profile entrance fitting her star power. With the fans buzzing, she took the microphone to officially welcome everyone to the historic event.

She let it be known that SummerSlam was emanating live from the tri-state area, and gauged the crowd’s support of several Superstars. Logan Paul didn’t get much support, but Randy Orton did. Cardi B shared her love for the Viper, proclaiming “I love me some Randy Orton!”

Backstage Meeting with Triple H

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared behind-the-scenes footage of his backstage interaction with Cardi B just moments before her live appearance. The clip, taken from the ‘gorilla position,’ shows them having a brief exchange and sharing a hug.