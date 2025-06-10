Backstage News On Mr. Iguana’s Popularity And WWE Future

Mr. Iguana is a star and WWE knows it.

The AAA star became a hot topic of discussion after going viral for his Worlds Collide appearance over the Money In The Bank weekend. The company took notice of the unexpected surge in the wrestling star’s popularity and brought him in for an appearance at the PPV event.

This Monday’s episode of Raw then saw the company further promoting the wrestling veteran with a video package, and Fightful Select has provided some behind-the-scenes details on all of this.

IGUANA CLUB ?@MrIguana & La Yezca captivated all of us and we want more! pic.twitter.com/PTEUh9hDiZ — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025

According to the site, the internal reaction to Mr. Iguana at Worlds Collide was ‘we have to get him to the Intuit Dome for a Money in the Bank appearance,’ and the crowd reception for him at the show did not disappoint the officials.

The Mexican star was very popular both in the arena and in the locker room during the Saturday night show. He was approached for dozens of photos when the company seated him behind the commentary desk at the PLE, and many from the roster also approached him for pictures.

As for the high-flying star’s reaction to all this, the higher-ups in WWE said that Mr. Iguana was a pleasure to work with, and he was happy to do any and all promotional work the company needed him to.

All this resulted in the trending star’s merchandise performing exceptionally well and there was a lot internal praise for his performance translating well to social media. The officials have since been discussing ways to appropriately merchandise Mr. Iguana, including the possibility of producing iguana puppets.

In regards to future WWE appearances, one source within NXT has indicated that they will be pushing for him to appear at the development show. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s seen posing with Shawn Michaels in coming days.