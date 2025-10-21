Backstage News On Austin Theory’s WWE Status After Seth Rollins Injury

An update has emerged on the WWE status of Austin Theory, whose planned creative direction was thrown into chaos following the legitimate shoulder injury to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. A new report from WrestleVotes indicates that despite the major storyline shuffle, there are still “voices within the company pushing” to keep Theory involved in significant creative plans.

Theory has been off WWE television since July after suffering an injury that led to the dissolution of his tag team, A-Town Down Under. He was widely expected to return as a babyface to feud with his former partner, Grayson Waller.

The situation became more complex when recent reports indicated that Theory was slated to be a part of The Vision faction alongside Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Brock Lesnar for a major WarGames match at Survivor Series. However, those plans were completely overhauled last week when Rollins’s injury forced creative to turn Breakker and Reed heel, having them attack Rollins and align with Paul Heyman. This left Theory’s potential role in the group in question.

According to the new report, Theory “still has internal support moving forward to reappear on TV in a significant manner,” and the idea of him joining The Vision “was at least discussed.” While the original WarGames plans are now impossible, the continued support for Theory suggests that creative is still working on a new direction for his return to television.