Backstage News On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Status

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE television since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in April, is reportedly expected to be involved in the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. While away from WWE, he has yet to comment on hia status.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting his return and to address his WrestleMania outcome. During a recent Q&A, WrestleVotes provided an update on Rhodes’ status for the June 7th event in Los Angeles, noting that Rhodes is still scheduled for the Money in the Bank show in LA.

It’s worth noting that while Rhodes has been locally advertised for SmackDown events as soon as May 16th, WWE has not officially confirmed these appearances on their programming.

He was previously removed from other advertised SmackDown events during his current hiatus, making the Money in the Bank timeframe the most concrete indication yet for his return.