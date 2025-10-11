Backstage News On Latest WWE Talent Releases

A new report from Fightful Select has provided an update on the recent WWE developmental talent releases that took place on Friday, October 10. According to the report, the round of cuts has now “effectively concluded,” with the total number of departures being “around a dozen.”

The list of released talent includes a mix of outright releases, contracts that were not renewed, and some talent who reportedly passed on new deals offered to them. The most prominent name among those released was the former NXT North American Champion, Wes Lee. According to WWE sources cited in the report, the reason given for this round of releases was a “natural progression of cycling out developmental talent.”

The report also made it clear that despite these departures, WWE is still actively recruiting new talent to bring into its developmental system at the Performance Center, indicating a continuous process of refreshing the roster. The release of Wes Lee is the most surprising of the group. He was a highly popular and decorated champion in NXT, known for his exciting in-ring style.

In addition to his lengthy reign as the NXT North American Champion, he was also a multi-time NXT Tag Team Champion as part of the team MSK. His departure marks a significant change for the NXT landscape. You can see the full list here.