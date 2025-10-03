Backstage News On Tony D’Angelo’s WWE NXT Absence

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on the status of WWE superstar Tony D’Angelo, revealing the reason for his ongoing absence from television. “The Don of NXT” has not been seen on programming since mid-July, leading to widespread speculation among fans that he was either injured or being prepared for an imminent call-up to the main roster. However, the new report indicates that his absence is for a much simpler, personal reason.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report, D’Angelo’s absence is not related to any injury. Instead, he is off television because he had “asked for time off.” There was no further indication as to when or on which brand the former NXT North American Champion is expected to make his return to the ring.

D’Angelo’s last televised appearance was on the July 15 episode of WWE NXT. On that night, he was victorious in a triple threat match against his own Family stablemates, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino. He later appeared in a pre-taped vignette where he seemed to be retiring his “Don” character before being confronted by a mysterious figure shrouded in shadows, leaving his storyline on a major cliffhanger.

His disappearance from television is what fueled the main roster call-up rumors. During his time in NXT, D’Angelo has held the North American Championship, the Heritage Cup, and was a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion. It’s unclear when he will be back.