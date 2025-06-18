Backstage News On Why Jordynne Grace’s WWE Theme Music Was Changed

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed the reasons why TNA star Jordynne Grace debuted a new theme song in NXT, which was met with a negative reaction from the live crowd. There were reportedly two key factors behind the change.

During a recent NXT taping, fans chanted “fire Def Rebel” at the new theme music. Grace later joked that she hoped fans would “vibe with” the new track.

The first reason for the change is WWE’s renewed policy of wanting to own the rights to all theme music used on its programming. Grace personally owns the rights to her popular TNA theme, which she used in her initial NXT appearances.

The second reason was a direct creative conflict. The sirens used at the beginning of Grace’s theme were deemed too similar to those in Bron Breakker’s entrance music. Due to Breakker’s family connection to Scott Steiner, whose theme famously featured a siren, WWE gave priority to Breakker’s music.