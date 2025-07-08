Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Seth Rollins’ Faction

Paul Heyman’s alliance with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed has quickly become one of the most dominant forces in WWE. However, a new report suggests that the faction’s unity may be short-lived, with an internal implosion already being planned.

According to a report from Viper of BodySlam.net, WWE has already started to sow the seeds for a future split within the group. The plan, while not expected to happen overnight, will reportedly result in Bron Breakker turning on the faction’s leader, Seth Rollins.

The group formed after WrestleMania 41 when Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk to align himself with Rollins. The subsequent addition of “The Bronsons” — Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed — has made the faction seemingly unstoppable. Rollins currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, and there has been widespread speculation that he could cash in on the World Heavyweight Championship match between GUNTHER and Goldberg at this Saturday’s Main Event PLE.

A future feud between Rollins and the powerhouse Breakker would create a major storyline for the Raw brand. For now, the group remains a cohesive unit, but this report suggests that fans should be watching for signs of dissent in the coming weeks and months.

The faction was in action on the July 7 episode of Monday Night Raw. Sami Zayn defeated Bron Breakker by disqualification after Bronson Reed interfered. Later in the night, Jey Uso defeated Reed after Breakker’s attempt to interfere backfired, creating visible tension between the stablemates.