Backstage Reason Behind Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre Main Eventing WrestlePalooza

The WrestlePalooza match order was not based on what fans wanted.

There had been a lot of discussion on which match will main event the first WWE PPV on ESPN. A lot of people believed that Brock Lesnar’s in-ring return featuring one of John Cena’s final wrestling appearances should close the show.

Fans complained about the match order after the event as well. Many online believed that AJ Lee’s return bout would have been a better choice over the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre match, if Lesnar and Cena were not main eventing.

Fightful Select provided some update on this situation and they noted that match between the Beast Incarnate and the Cenation Leader was indeed slated as the main event of the show at one point.

While the bout ended up being the opening match of the night, the site noted that the change was not dictated by Lesnar despite the fact that Brock does like to leave the arena early if he can.

As for the reason behind the Undisputed WWE championship match going last over other contenders, the report says it was done because ESPN officials wanted a bout with the ‘pomp and circumstance’ of a big title defence headlining the show.

Though the rumors of this match being a last-minute addition to the card are untrue as WWE knew all along that Cody Rhodes will complete his Street Fighter filming schedule before the PPV and that he will be available to compete at the show.

The American Nightmare managed to beat Drew McIntyre to retain his title at the show. He couldn’t celebrate for long, however, as his next opponent found him during the WrestlePalooza post show. You can check out more about it here.