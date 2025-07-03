Corey Graves
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Backstage Push For Corey Graves To Get A Regular WWE Main Roster Spot

by Andrew Ravens

There is reportedly a strong internal push within WWE to get Corey Graves back on weekly main roster television as a commentator. Graves has been filling in for Pat McAfee on the Raw broadcast team for the past month, and his performances have renewed support for him to have a permanent spot on either Raw or SmackDown.

According to a new WrestleVotes report, many within WWE feel that Graves, who brings a high level of passion and professionalism to the commentary booth, is “way too good and passionate” to not have a consistent role on the main roster. His recent work has been highly praised, including his performance alongside Konnan on the commentary team for the WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide special event on June 7, which received rave reviews.

While WWE officials are said to recognize the major mainstream value that Pat McAfee brings to the product, there is a growing belief that Graves is too talented to remain in a secondary role.

Currently, Graves is a part of the NXT commentary team every Tuesday night, joining Vic Joseph and Booker T at the announce desk.

Michael Cole Addresses Corey Graves’ WWE Demotion and Uncertain Future: “I Hope He Stays With Us”
Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

Related News