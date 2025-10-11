Backstage Response To Big E Saying In-Ring Career Is Behind Him

On a recent edition of Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, Big E shared that his in-ring career is “kind of behind me,” over three years after his most recent match. This comment has led to fans fearing that Big E will never make a return to in-ring competition.

Multiple people who spoke to Fightful Select shared that the consensus backstage is that Big E is done. In recent years, sources have referred to the former WWE Champion as “retired” and as a “former wrestler.”

Big E’s most recent match came during the March 11, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown. During the match, he suffered a broken neck after taking a move on the outside that resulted in fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

Big E has been open about his in-ring career potentially being over, and is grateful to be living pain-free. Big E has no issue with Ridge Holland, the man who caused the injury, and has spoken publicly about wanting the very best for the Welsh Superstar.

Big E has remained a part of WWE programming, and can often be found at post-PLE shows and in other non-physical roles. With all that said, it appears fans have seen the last of Big E in the ring.