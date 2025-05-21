Backstage Response To Chelsea Green’s WWE Efforts

Chelsea Green was rehired by WWE in early 2023, and her work ever since hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans or those backstage. According to PWInsider, Green has received consistent positive feedback behind the scenes over the past few months. Green has been earning a reputation for her professionalism and willingness to take on media responsibilities outside of the ring.

One backstage source likened her to The Miz, citing her commitment and media savvy as being akin to the two-time former WWE Champion. During an Insight appearance in May 2025, Green herself hoped to be compared to WWE’s veteran ‘A-Lister.’

“I’m trying to be the female Miz. He built this amazing life for himself and gets to do all of these appearances and he can lose but people still love him and find him entertaining.”

Green’s efforts are certainly paying off as she is a regular on WWE TV and is provided backup by the ‘Secret Hervice.’ In December 2024, Green became the first (and as she’ll remind you, longest reigning) WWE Women’s United States Champion, a sign of the company’s faith in her.

Having recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE, Green is planning for a long, prosperous future in WWE. And with the responses she’s receiving backstage, it may be a matter of time before more gold is around her waist.