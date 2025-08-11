Backstage Response To Karrion Kross’ WWE Exit (Report)

Karrion Kross’ time with WWE has come to an end, or so that’s what many believe. Now, a new report has revealed that those within WWE aren’t quite ready to believe the former NXT Champion is truly gone for good.

The belief is that Kross will return to the promotion, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. The report adds that talent within WWE are of the opinion that his exit is a work, though nobody can say for certain whether it is truly all for show.

Kross and Scarlett’s WWE contracts expired on August 10, and both have since publicly stated that they are no longer with the promotion. While Scarlett has already taken a booking, it is possible WWE would allow this to ‘sell’ the idea that the pair are gone, if it is a work.

The topic of WWE blurring the lines when it comes to talent exits has become more prevalent in recent years. Ron Killings has repeatedly denied that his release in 2025 was a work despite returning days later. Instead, Killings has claimed that the wealth of support by fans eventually forced WWE to bring him back.

Time will tell what’s to come for Kross and Scarlett and whether their exits from WWE are what they appear to be. For now, some within WWE are dubious of the claim.