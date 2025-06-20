Backstage Response to Liv Morgan’s WWE Injury, Future Plans

Liv Morgan’s dislocated shoulder didn’t just disrupt her match on Monday Night Raw, but it has sent shockwaves throughout the WWE roster. According to Fightful Select, multiple WWE talents expressed disappointment after hearing the news, highlighting how popular Morgan is among her peers. Morgan’s absence is being felt far beyond those in the creative team.

Morgan’s injury during her match with Kairi Sane is expected to keep her out of action for months, costing her a spot at WWE Evolution 2. Dave Meltzer reports that WWE has not yet finalized plans for Morgan’s replacement in upcoming matches. On TV, a feud had been teased between Morgan and Nikki Bella, but Liv’s injury has derailed plans for the two to face off anytime soon.

Additionally, Morgan’s scheduled appearance for a Fanatics signing was canceled in the wake of her injury. While fans remain hopeful for a swift recovery, Fightful emphasized that there is no official timetable for her return—any dates circulating are purely speculative.

With Evolution 2 fast approaching and WWE holding off on major creative decisions, the pressure is on to create a new program for Bella, one without Liv Morgan. As for Liv, her focus will be on her recovery as her absence is already being felt.



