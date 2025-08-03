Backstage Surprise Over Top WWE Star’s SummerSlam Role

While WWE SummerSlam weekend is in full swing, a new report has revealed that one top Raw star was originally expected to have a more significant role on the card. According to Fightful Select, sources within WWE had expected The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest to have a “bigger role” at the event.

The report notes that some within the company were surprised that Priest was not booked for a major match at the two-night premium live event. This is especially the case after he reportedly worked through multiple injuries during his recent high-profile feud with Drew McIntyre.

Despite being a former World Heavyweight Champion and a key member of the dominant Judgment Day faction, Priest does not have a match scheduled for either night of SummerSlam. His last major bout was at the Saturday Night’s Main Event special in July, where he unsuccessfully challenged GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While Priest is not in action, his Judgment Day stablemates have had a busy SummerSlam weekend. On Night One last night, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Tonight on Night Two, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles.