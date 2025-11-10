Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Storyline Suspension

Drew McIntyre has been suspended indefinitely from WWE SmackDown following a chaotic end to the November 7 broadcast. The “Scottish Warrior” interfered in the main event, and the suspension is reportedly a storyline reason to write him off television, as he is taking time off to film a movie, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

The show’s main event featured Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a non-title match against Aleister Black. The match was booked by General Manager Nick Aldis earlier in the night after Black and Zelina Vega interrupted Rhodes’s victory celebration for his successful defense against McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During the main event, as both Rhodes and Black were down, McIntyre hit the ring and laid out referee Dan Engler with a Claymore kick, causing the match to be thrown out. A massive brawl erupted, with McIntyre and Black launching a two-on-one assault on Rhodes. The brawl brought out Damian Priest, who made his surprise return to even the odds.

Priest had not been seen since losing a Last Man Standing match to Black last month. As all four men battled, Nick Aldis appeared on the stage and, furious with McIntyre’s actions, suspended him indefinitely.