Backstage Update On Jacob Fatu’s WWE Status

An update has been provided on the status of “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, whose absence from WWE programming over the past month has been a topic of discussion among fans. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fatu is expected to make his return to television imminently.

This is welcome news for fans who felt that the powerhouse superstar’s momentum had been derailed after a strong start to his WWE career in 2025.

The brief but direct report from the newsletter states: “Jacob Fatu will be back imminently.” The last time fans saw Jacob Fatu on television was during the main event of the August 29, 2025, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On that night, he played a key role, helping his cousin Sami Zayn defeat Solo Sikoa to become the new United States Champion.

Despite being on the winning side of that major angle, Fatu has not appeared on television in the weeks since. During his absence from the main broadcast, he has reportedly been competing in non-televised dark matches for the live crowd after the SmackDown tapings have concluded. It is unclear what WWE has planned for his return, but fans are eager to see the former United States Champion back on television.