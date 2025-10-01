Backstage Update On Jade Cargill’s Injury Status

A new report is out regarding the status of WWE superstar Jade Cargill following the gruesome injury she sustained during the main event of last week’s Friday Night SmackDown. PWInsider Elite reports that the injury was not as severe as it appeared, and Cargill is expected to make a relatively quick return to the ring. The news is a welcome relief for fans who were concerned after seeing the former champion bleeding profusely from a deep cut above her right eye during the broadcast.

Sources within WWE indicated that Cargill only required stitches to close the gash and that the “hope internally” is that she will be medically cleared to return to action in just a few weeks. It was also noted that she has not been pulled from any of WWE’s future schedules.

The injury occurred during a chaotic triple threat match against WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax on the September 26 episode of SmackDown. Near the end of the bout, Jax threw Cargill into the steel ring steps, which caused the severe laceration.

Following the match, Cargill took to her Instagram account to post a photo of the cut, showing her toughness and dedication to the business.

“Don’t question the love I have for this game.”

We wish Cargill a speedy recovery.