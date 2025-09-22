Backstage Update On Jey Uso’s Health Status

An update has been provided on the status of Jey Uso following the steel chair shot he took to the face at the WWE WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event this past Saturday. During the tag team match that saw The Usos face The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Jey was struck with the chair, leaving him busted open.

Due to the nature of the blow to the head, he was immediately placed in WWE’s concussion protocol as a precautionary measure. The protocol is a standard procedure for any performer who appears to have suffered a potential head injury, even if a concussion has not been officially diagnosed.

On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez provided the latest on Jey’s condition, suggesting that he has avoided a serious injury. “As of this morning, WWE claims that he’s fine, which sounds to me like he’s been cleared.”

The positive report from Alvarez aligns with an update from Jey Uso himself. Following the event on Saturday night, he took to his social media accounts to give a simple message to his fans, letting them know that he is “good.”