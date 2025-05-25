Backstage Update On Mandatory WWE Talent Meeting

WWE Holds Talent Meeting to Educate Roster on Advanced Medical Therapies like PRP & Stem Cells

WWE held a talent meeting this past week focused on providing information about advanced medical procedures designed to aid injury recovery, including Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapies. PWInsider first reported on the meeting, which Fightful Select later confirmed, noting it involved WWE’s medical staff and aimed to educate the roster on these developing treatments.

During the discussion, WWE reportedly “noted that they may even end up working with the stem cell company that a lot of talent have been going to in Cancun,” acknowledging the increasing popularity and perceived benefits of these therapies within professional wrestling. The success story of Rey Mysterio, who famously extended his career through the use of stem cell therapy, was highlighted as a notable example.

However, WWE officials made it clear that the company “stated that they weren’t endorsing the therapies but wanted to educate and highlight an understanding, medical consensus and the like to help everyone evaluate options for recovery.” The primary goal was to differentiate scientifically proven aspects of these treatments from those that still lack conclusive data.

According to reports, talent who attended “found the meeting enlightening,” indicating it served as a valuable session for understanding their potential treatment options and making informed decisions about their health and recovery.