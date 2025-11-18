Backstage Update On WWE Survivor Series Plans For AJ Lee

AJ Lee is reportedly set to make her in-ring return at Survivor Series: WarGames. According to a new report from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, the former Divas Champion is currently “penciled in” to join Rhea Ripley’s team for the Women’s WarGames match on November 29. While the report notes that her spot is “not yet official,” the plan is for her to align with Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair.

Lee made a shocking appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, playing a pivotal role in the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match. Toward the end of the bout, Lee caused a distraction that allowed Maxxine Dupri to hit a top-rope crossbody and pin Becky Lynch. This interference secured Dupri her first-ever title in WWE and reignited the feud between Lee and Lynch.

Lee originally returned to WWE last September after a decade-long absence, teaming with her husband CM Punk to defeat Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza. She has not competed in a televised match since that tag team victory, but her actions on Raw suggest she is ready to step back into the fray for Survivor Series.

The card is headlined by the massive double-cage WarGames matches. On the men’s side, the team of World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes will battle the faction of Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The Women’s WarGames match currently features Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair taking on Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.