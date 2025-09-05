Baron Corbin Reacts To John Cena’s Surprise Clash In Paris Tribute

Baron Corbin has commented on John Cena’s recent tribute.

The Cenation Leader faced Logan Paul in a singles match at the Clash In Paris PPV last week. During the bout, Cena paid tribute to a number of his former opponents like AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler. The list also included Corbin, whose End of Days finisher John hit on Paul.

@JohnCena and @LoganPaul paid tribute to some of Cena’s greatest opponents. First, AJ Styles. By never leaving the ring the entire match and hitting a Styles Clash. Baron Corbin’s (Who France loves) End Of Days. Dolph Ziggler Zig-Zag. And Cesaro’s pop-up uppercut #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/dJyhnMtdmz — Jay Henry (@jayhenry79) September 1, 2025

The Lone Wolf discussed this spot during a recent appearance on the In The Weeds podcast. Baron Corbin revealed that he had no idea John Cena would be doing that, and he only found out when his phone started buzzing:

“It was funny because I wasn’t watching at the time. I looked at my phone and there were 900 Twitter notifications. I’m like, ‘Uh oh, what did I do? Someone hacked my pictures? Let’s see.’ I got on and saw that. That is so cool that he did it. I had no idea it was happening.”

He Helped Me Immensely: Baron Corbin

John Cena had a feud with the former WWE star back in 2017. They wrestled each other multiple times early in the year leading to a SummerSlam match at Barclays Center in New York, which Cena won.

Since he can't have a match with all of them, John Cena's been paying homage to some of his biggest in-ring influences during his matches. ?? pic.twitter.com/qGVAwWWet0 — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

Baron Corbin discussed how John Cena later explained the tribute, saying it was for the opponents who he is not able to face in his retirement run. The former WWE star then revealed how the 17-time world champion helped him during his time in WWE:

“He’s helped me immensely through my entire career with advice and times where you’re frustrated and going, ‘I need to chill out because I’m losing my mind.’ He’ll go, ‘Let’s go grab dinner and chat about it. You’re in too deep. You’re too close. Back out. Realize this is a job and a character. Don’t let it affect you right now in this moment. You can think about things and work creatively, but don’t let those frustrations carry over to your life. Learn to separate.’ He’s very good with that.”

Corbin, who a regular for MLW, mentioned that he still chats with the Peacemaker star and bounces wrestling ideas off him. He claimed that the Clash In Paris tribute left him shocked and awed.