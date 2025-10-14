Barry Darsow Releases Autobiography, “Sickles, Studs & Stolen Cars”

Barry Darsow, famous for his personas as Demolition Smash, Repo Man, Krusher Khruschev, and more, has officially released his memoir, “Sickles, Studs & Stolen Cars: The Many Faces of Barry Darsow,” on October 10, 2025.

The book details his journey from growing up in Minnesota and attending high school with other future wrestling legends like Curt Hennig and Rick Rude, to his breakout years in Mid-South Wrestling, Crockett Promotions, and the WWF/E. There are in-depth stories about his tag team success in Demolition alongside Bill Eadie (Ax), life on the road, memorable characters, and candid reflections on his three-decade-plus wrestling career.

The memoir, co-written with Graham Johnson and featuring a foreword by Bill Eadie, is independently published and is now available in both paperback and digital formats through Amazon and InsideTheRopesMagazine.com. It offers behind-the-scenes insight into the territory days, Vince McMahon’s national expansion, and the camaraderie, challenges, and humor that defined Darsow’s time in the wrestling business.

Fans of classic wrestling and industry history will find rare stories, including early training days with The Road Warriors and anecdotes featuring icons like Dusty Rhodes, The Junkyard Dog, Bret Hart, and Andre the Giant.

We’ll be reaching out to Mr. Darsow to inquire about an interview to discuss his new book and legendary career.

