Batista Invited to Join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista has achieved a major Hollywood milestone, receiving an invitation to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization, which awards the Academy Awards (Oscars), has officially invited Bautista to become a member of its actor’s branch.

Bautista was among 33 prominent names invited to join the actor’s branch of the Academy, alongside notable 2025 Oscar winners and nominees including Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin, Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, Ariana Grande, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Fernanda Torres.

Academy Recognition Based on Prestigious Film Work

The Academy’s invitation was based on Bautista’s work in two critically acclaimed films: “Dune Part Two,” which received a Best Picture nomination at the 2025 ceremony, and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to the 2020 Best Original Screenplay nominee “Knives Out.”

These 33 actor invitees were part of a larger group of 534 entertainment industry professionals invited to join various Academy branches, including Animation, Director’s, Writer’s, and Producer’s divisions.

Breaking the Mold in Hollywood

Since transitioning from WWE wrestling to acting, Bautista has deliberately avoided being typecast as just an action movie star. His diverse filmography includes dramatic roles that have showcased his range as a serious actor, ultimately leading to this Academy recognition.

As an Academy member, Bautista will gain the prestigious right to vote on Oscar winners and participate in various Academy programs including educational initiatives, film preservation projects, and industry panels.

Paving the Way for WWE Stars

This Academy invitation represents a significant achievement not just for Bautista personally, but for professional wrestlers transitioning to legitimate acting careers. His success has opened doors for other WWE talent to pursue serious roles in major Hollywood productions.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences membership is considered one of the highest honors in the entertainment industry, validating Bautista’s evolution from WWE superstar to respected Hollywood actor.