Bayley Transformation Continues, Asked If She Needs A Hug

Bayley’s slow transformation continued during the August 18, episode of WWE Raw, and the Role Model may be returning to an old character. Bayley was hearing voices during the previous Raw and that torment continued during this week’s show in Philadelphia.

In a backstage segment, Bayley once again heard those voices as they taunted her. They mocked her for being so influential in WWE yet not currently being booked, and for missing both WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The torment escalated until Bayley screamed for the voices to stop—only for them to respond by asking if she wanted a hug.

bayley has a premonition pic.twitter.com/SerUz6Q1L2 — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2025

Several fans responded to the above video, suggesting that this could mark the return of the Hugger side of Bayley. The former Women’s Champion infamously left her hugging ways behind in 2019 when she turned heel for the first time in WWE. Some predicted a split-personality character that would see Bayley play her current self, her heel ‘Role Model’ side, and her bubbly Hugger character.

Whatever comes next, Bayley’s segments continue to garner the attention of fans. Time will tell if Bayley’s future will see her bust out the occassional hug as well as her more violent moves.



