Bayley Superfan Izzy Moreno Is Ready for WWE ID Title Gold

During Bayley’s initial run in WWE NXT, a young fan named Izzy proved to be the most loyal supporter of the Hugger. Now, Izzy is all grown up and is ready to take the WWE ring by storm just like her hero.

On X, Izzy Moreno cut a passionate promo about the WWE ID Championship, vowing she’s ready to risk it all in the upcoming tournament. Moreno declared that the tournament will be one step closer to her lifelong dream: becoming a WWE Superstar.

What if…..I mean what if @WWEID called me to be in the opening round of the WWE ID Championship tournament at @GCWrestling_ on April 16th in Las Vegas?



No more what ifs….



Izzy Moreno is ready for the WWE ID championship tournament! ? ? pic.twitter.com/rof8awsipk — Izzy Moreno (@ItsIzzyMania) April 5, 2025

Moreno has been making a name for herself in the ring in recent years. In June 2024, Moreno won her first championship, the MPW Championship, a title she holds to this day. Now, Moreno is ready for more gold in her future and believes that the WWE ID Championship will soon be hers.

WWE introduced the WWE ID Men’s and Women’s Championships in February 2025 with Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque doing the honors. The tournaments to crown both champions will begin at GCW’s event on April 16 in the middle of WWE WrestleMania week in Las Vegas. With a historic first up for grabs, Moreno is ready to risk it all, but becoming champion will not be an easy feat of the superfan who aims to become a Superstar.