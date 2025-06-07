Bayley Makes Non-WWE Appearance Amid Ongoing TV Absence

Fans haven’t seen Bayley on WWE TV in over a month, but the Role Model is making ways outside of the Sports Entertainemtn juggernaut. This week, Bayley has been training with Lyra Valkyria’s fiance LJ Cleary and accompanied him to the ring at Big Time Wrestling.

Bayley not only took away Becky's little sister but also her future brother-in-law??.



(2nd clip is from Bayley and LJ new stories.) pic.twitter.com/kqjSLnfGRS — Juhi (@mamiologist) June 7, 2025

Bayley hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since before WrestleMania 41, where she was taken out of action by a mystery attacker. Her attacker was later revealed to be Becky Lynch, who replaced Bayley in a Women’s Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania. At Backlash, Lynch goaded Cleary, who was in the crowd supporting Valkyria, but came up short against the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

One of the kindest people I’ve ever met on this journey!



A pleasure to train alongside @itsBayleyWWE at @WCProOfficial in San Francisco last night! pic.twitter.com/0vwQ51Xzgb — LJ Cleary – LJ?????? (@LJ_Cleary) June 6, 2025

Bayley’s teaming with Cleary came just one day before Valkyria and Lynch battle once more at WWE Money in the Bank over the Intercontinental Title. As for Bayley, it remains to be seen when fans will see her in a WWE ring again, but she’s having a blast amid her hiatus.